New Spy x Family Trailer Previews the Anime's Return: Watch

Spy x Family is on its way back to televisions, and fans could not be more ready for the comeback. If you did not know, the anime came to a close in the spring and gave the Forger family time to rest over the summer. Now, the fall season is just weeks out, and a new trailer for Spy x Family is here to hype its midseason premiere.

As you can see below, the trailer is filled with new footage, and fans are given a good idea of what season one has in store for them. To our delight, plenty of dogs are featured in this reel, but it seems a group of villains has nefarious plans for the pup. However, one of them should be familiar to fans, and they are able to team up with Anya before long.

Of course, the trailer showcases Yor and Loid as the pair go about their lives as parents. At one point, the mom is seen saving Anya from a strange man, and Loid looks serious in several shots as he meets with other WISE agents. Clearly, something big is going down in this latter half of season one, so fans won't want to miss out on this comeback.

READ MORE: Spy x Family Turns Anya Into a Ping-Pong Champion in New Collab | Spy x Family Meets Pokemon With This Team Rocket Crossover | Spy x Family Season One Shares New Poster

And of course, this all has yet to mention the trailer's theme song. Spy x Family is getting a new opening this fall, and we have gotten our first taste of the track in this reel. The single is "Souvenir" is done by Bump of Chicken, and its catchy beat suits the anime just fine.

If you are not caught up with Spy x Family, you can watch the first half of season one right now on Crunchyroll. You can find the anime's official synopsis as follows for more details on the hit series: "Master spy Twilight is unparalleled when it comes to going undercover on dangerous missions for the betterment of the world. But when he receives the ultimate assignment-to get married and have a kid-he may finally be in over his head! Not one to depend on others, Twilight has his work cut out for him procuring both a wife and a child for his mission to infiltrate an elite private school. What he doesn't know is that the wife he's chosen is an assassin and the child he's adopted is a telepath!"

What do you think of this latest Spy x Family trailer? Are you excited for the anime to make its return? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.