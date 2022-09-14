Spy x Family Turns Anya Into a Ping-Pong Champion in New Collab

Spy x Family is just weeks out from its return, and that means the Forger family is wrapping up its summer vacation. The anime will make its comeback this fall, but before it goes back into full swing, it seems Anya has a mission to fulfill. It turns out Spy x Family has a collaboration on the horizon, and it is turning the pink-haired heroine into a ping-pong superstar.

The news comes from the 2022 World Team Table Tennis Championships as the upcoming event shared the update. Spy x Family is working to promote the event with help from voice actor Atsumi Tanezaki, and Anya will appear in ads for the tournament as if she were a competitor.

(Photo: WIT Studio / CloverWorks)

And honestly? I think Spy x Family should go ahead and bid for her entry. Anya and Yor would make an excellent ping-pong duo, but everyone else would need to watch out for the older lady's absurd strength...

According to this collab's announcement, fans in Japan will be able to spot these ads throughout Tokyo on the metro. The tournament will also include special projects with Spy x Family when it broadcasts. The event is slated tp take place between September 30th and October 9th, so it will overlap with the return of Spy x Family. But of course, that won't impact season one in any way.

Of course, it is hilarious to see Anya suit up for a table tennis tournament, but this collaboration will put Spy x Family in front of a new audience. A total of 35 countries will be competing in the world championships, so all of their delegations will get to know Anya quite well. And when they get home, they can tune into Spy x Family weekly as season one will return on October 1st.

What do you make of this latest Spy x Family event? Should the manga need to give Anya some table tennis lessons now? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.

