Spy x Family Meets Pokemon With This Team Rocket Crossover

Spy x Family is on its way back to television, and the show's midseason premiere has fans buzzing already. The Forger family will check in on fans starting October 1st as Loid's mission carries on in an unexpected fashion. Of course, the whole clan has earned the Internet's love, and Spy x Family has been given tons of collabs to celebrate. And now, one artist is hyping the Forger family with help from Team Rocket.

As you can see below, the art comes from Twitter courtesy of Kiana Mai. They decided it was time to bring Team Rocket into the world of Spy x Family, and there was only one place for the trio to slide in. After all, Meowth could pass for Anya with a good disguise, and this crossover proves as much.

After all, Jesse is shown to the left in this piece taking place of Loid. Or honestly, we should say Agent Twilight. The no-nonsense trainer looks dashing in the agent's suit, and Jesse is rocking a pistol just like Loid.

Of course, this gender-swapped look leaves James to take after Yor, and he does so perfectly. The Thorn Princess' dress suits the trainer easily enough. But if he was given an assassination mission, we're not sure James could pull it off.

And obviously, the only person qualified to cosplay Anya is Meowth. The tiny cat is dressed just like Anya from their headgear to their uniform. The cat even nails one of Anya's most impressive expressions in this shot. So if Pokemon ever wants to make this Spy x Family collab legit, we think Giovanni would make an excellent substitute for Donovan Desmond.

