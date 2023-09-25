Spy x Family Season 2 Trailer Released

Spy x Family is coming back to screens next month with Season 2 of the anime, and now fans have gotten the first look at what to expect from the new episodes with Season 2's first trailer! The anime taking on Tatsuya Endo's Spy x Family manga series was one of the biggest new adaptations in quite some time, so it was no surprise that following the end of the first season the anime would be coming back with both a new season of the TV series but its first movie hitting theaters across Japan later this year too.

Spy x Family Season 2 is one of the big returning franchises coming back for new episodes this October as part of the upcoming Fall 2023 anime schedule, and it will be featuring some of the coolest arcs from the manga yet. There's not only a tease of Loid and Yor going on a date, but there's also a much bigger tease to one of the bloodiest and most violent arcs for Yor to date. You can check out the first trailer for Spy x Family Season 2 below.

How to Watch Spy x Family Season 2

Spy x Family Season 2 is currently scheduled to premiere in Japan on October 8th, but has yet to announce its international streaming details at the time of this writing. The new season will feature a returning staff and voice cast, and the trailer features the new opening theme titled "Kurakura" as performed by Ado and new ending theme titled "Todome no Ichigeki" as performed by Vaundy and Cory Wong.

If you wanted to catch up with Spy x Family's anime before Season 2 premieres next month (and the Spy x Family Code: White movie makes its debut in Japan on December 22nd), you can find the episodes now streaming on Crunchyroll. They tease the series as such, "World peace is at stake and secret agent Twilight must undergo his most difficult mission yet—pretend to be a family man. Posing as a loving husband and father, he'll infiltrate an elite school to get close to a high-profile politician. He has the perfect cover, except his wife's a deadly assassin and neither knows each other's identity. But someone does, his adopted daughter who's a telepath!"

