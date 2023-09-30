Spy x Family Season 2 Crunchyroll Release Date Announced

Spy x Family is returning to screens as part of the new wave of anime coming our way with the Fall 2023 anime schedule next month, and Spy x Family Season 2 has announced that it will be streaming with Crunchyroll! Spy x Family had one of the most anticipated anime debuts of last year overall, and that first season ended with such success that it was quickly announced that the anime would be coming back with both a second season of the TV anime and a new movie. Both of which are actually making their debut before the end of the year.

Spy x Family Season 2 will be premiering in Japan on October 7th, and Crunchyroll has officially announced that they will be exclusively streaming the new season outside of Japan shortly after the episodes' premiere. Offering both an English subtitled release and various language dubs at a later date, you can check out the English subtitled trailer for Spy x Family Season 2 below as released by Crunchyroll to get a better idea of what to expect from the coming season.

How to Watch Spy x Family Season 2

Spy x Family Season 2 will be premiering on October 7th, and will be streaming exclusively with Crunchyroll. The new episodes will be featuring a returning staff and cast from the first season of the series led by Takuya Eguchi as Loid Forger, Atsumi Tanezaki as Anya Forger, Saori Hayami as Yor Forger, and Kenichirou Matsuda as Bond Forger and the Narrator, and more. The Spy x Family Code: White movie also premieres in Japan this December, but an international release has yet to be announced.

You can currently catch up with the first season of Spy x Family streaming with Crunchyroll as well. They tease the Spy x Family anime as such, "World peace is at stake and secret agent (aka Loid Forger) must undergo his most difficult mission yet—pretend to be a family man. Posing as a loving husband and father, he'll infiltrate an elite school to get close to a high-profile politician. He has the perfect cover, except his wife's a deadly assassin and neither knows each other's identity. But someone does, his adopted daughter who's a telepath."

Are you excited for Spy x Family Season 2 to release this Fall? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!