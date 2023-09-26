Spy x Family Season 2 Opening, Ending Released

Spy x Family's second season will be one of the biggest anime events this fall and has shared its new opening and ending.

Spy x Family's first season was one of the biggest new anime arrivals in 2022, and for good reason. The story focusing on Loid, Yor, and Anya was able to hit the ground floor running with a story that saw a master spy, a world-class assassin, and a budding telepath attempting to stop a war that might bring the world to its end. As the second season's premiere is set to land next month, the opening and ending themes for the continuing adventures of the Forger Family have found their way online.

Spy x Family's second season isn't the only big adventure that is set to land this year for Twilight, the Thorn Princess, and their adopted daughter. Spy x Family: Code White will be the first feature-length film of the franchise and will arrive in Japan's theaters this December. At present, a North American release date has yet to be revealed, but as both the franchise and anime in general gains popularity in the West, it seems like a surefire bet that we'll see the Forgers' first theatrical adventure arrive in North America.

Spy x Family: Season 2's Opening And Ending

Spy x Family's season 2 opening will be performed by the musical act, Ado, with "Kurakura. Ado might be best known recently for playing the role of Uta in One Piece's latest film, One Piece Film: Red. The ending for the second season will be performed by Vaundy featuring Cory Wong in "Todome no Ichigeki".

If you haven't had the opportunity to check out the first season of Spy x Family, all its episodes are currently available to stream on Crunchyroll. Here's how the streaming service describes the franchise's story focusing on the Forger Family, "World peace is at stake and secret agent Twilight must undergo his most difficult mission yet—pretend to be a family man. Posing as a loving husband and father, he'll infiltrate an elite school to get close to a high-profile politician. He has the perfect cover, except his wife's a deadly assassin and neither knows each other's identity. But someone does, his adopted daughter who's a telepath!"

Do you think Spy x Family will be the biggest anime of the fall season? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Forger Family.