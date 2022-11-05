Spy x Family Celebrates Episode 18 With Special Poster

Spy x Family is now making its way through the second half of the anime's first season this Fall, and it is celebrating the release of Episode 18 of the anime with a special new poster! The second half of the anime for Tatsuya Endo's original manga series has been adapting a series of smaller, more slice of life adventures for the three members of the Forger Family with its latest string of episodes. Anya has been trying her best to avoid getting another Tonitrus Bolt, but the newest episode really hit her with her biggest challenge thus far.

The newest episode of the series sees Anya Forger and the rest of her class taking their midterms for the school year, and it also meant they had opportunities to get both Stella Stars and Tonitrus Bolts. While Anya herself was struggling to pass the exam on her own, Loid also decided to help things along by sneaking into the school and potentially changing her answers. This is actually the focus for the special poster for Spy x Family Episode 18 and you can check it out below:

Has Twilight finally met his match?? Find out in this today's episode! pic.twitter.com/l5gVRYA96w — SPY x FAMILY EN (@spyfamily_en) November 5, 2022

How to Watch Spy x Family Episode 18

Spy x Family Episode 18 is titled "Uncle the Private Tutor / Daybreak," and you can now find it (and the rest of series) streaming with Crunchyroll. Much like the title of the episode suggests, it's another week where the episode is broken up into two different stories from Endo's manga chapters. The first half sees Yuri Briar roped into the events in order to help Anya study (as Anya realizes she won't be able to use her powers to read the minds of her classmates during the exams due to a surprise weakness), and the second sees Twilight coming across another spy rival.

The second half of the episode introduces Loid to "Daybreak," another spy who had snuck into Anya's school on behalf of the Desmond family to change their respective test answers. It's here Loid finds out just what kind of spies are actually out there outside of his own organization, and how those spies might exactly be up to the same kind of standards he is.

