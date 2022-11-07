Spy x Family Sets New Ratings Record With Season One

Spy x Family is back with season one, and it seems the show didn't lose a bit of steam while it was away. The show has only grown bigger since the fall season rolled in. And now, a new report confirms Spy x Family is breaking records with the second half of its first season.

The news comes from Tadashi Sudo as the writer was able to speak with the president of TV Tokyo. It was there the journalist said the exec was thrilled with Spy x Family as its episodes continue to pull in record ratings.

What Is Spy x Family Doing?

According to the president, Spy x Family season one is the "best among all programs on all stations for the July 2022 season." This timeframe covers through October 2nd as Spy x Family had come back to television before then. And while its live ratings from cable might be 1.8%, the amount of people who record or stream Spy x Family to watch later is staggeringly higher.

How much higher? Well, the president suggests it is at least four times higher. As for season one and its midseason premiere, the show pulled in record ratings with its comeback. Spy x Family had a massive 6% rating when season one returned even though its live audience score was 3.6%. So if anything, Spy x Family may want to shift its time slot around to accommodate audiences who are having to record episodes.

If you have not checked out Spy x Family, you have plenty of time to do so. Season one is still putting out new episodes weekly, and Crunchyroll is simulcasting. You can catch the rest of the season one there as well or on Hulu. So if you need more information on Spy x Family, you can read its official blurb below:

"Master spy Twilight is unparalleled when it comes to going undercover on dangerous missions for the betterment of the world. But when he receives the ultimate assignment-to get married and have a kid-he may finally be in over his head! Not one to depend on others, Twilight has his work cut out for him procuring both a wife and a child for his mission to infiltrate an elite private school. What he doesn't know is that the wife he's chosen is an assassin and the child he's adopted is a telepath!"

What do you think about this latest record? Are you keeping up with Spy x Family? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.