Spy x Family Creator Celebrates Summer With New Anya Art

Spy x Family is now in the midst of a tense new arc for Loid Forger and the fate of the Operation Strix mission overall, and the series creator behind it all is celebrating the Summer season and the newest arc of the manga with some special new art for Anya Forger! Tatsuya Endo's original Spy x Family manga is now in the beginning stages of the newest arc of the series as Loid is dealing with both a super spy and the State Security Service as he tries to keep his central mission from being discovered by the wrong people.

But as things get worse for Loid, it means we'll likely see less from Anya and the others as she recently just made it through her own tough arc before all of this went down too. It's almost as if she's gone on vacation for the next few chapters, and that's even truer with the newest sketch from series creator Tatsuya Endo shared with fans on Twitter. Celebrating the release of Spy x Family Chapter 82, the new sketch sees Anya and Becky Blackbell checking out a panda on the zoo while Twilight fights for his life. Check out the sketch below:

How to Catch Up With Spy x Family

Spy x Family Chapter 82 continues Twilight's dangerous new mission in which he's trying to keep a spy from leaking secrets about Wise and Operation Strix to the State Security Service, and at the same time they are also trying to find this super spy themselves. It's a lot being juggled at once and will likely be a major turning point as the manga continues. You can check out the newest chapters with Viz Media's digital Shonen Jump library. As for the anime, Spy x Family Season 2 is scheduled for a release some time this October and a new movie will be hitting theaters in Japan this December.

If you wanted to catch up with everything that happened before the new movie and Season 2 hit, Spy x Family's anime can now be found streaming with Crunchyroll. They tease the Spy x Family anime as such, "Master spy Twilight is unparalleled when it comes to going undercover on dangerous missions for the betterment of the world. But when he receives the ultimate assignment-to get married and have a kid-he may finally be in over his head! Not one to depend on others, Twilight has his work cut out for him procuring both a wife and a child for his mission to infiltrate an elite private school. What he doesn't know is that the wife he's chosen is an assassin and the child he's adopted is a telepath!"

