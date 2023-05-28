Spy x Family Season 2 Releases New Posters

Spy x Family took over the anime world last year with the debut season of its highly anticipated anime adaptation, and Spy x Family Season 2 is getting ready for its return to screens with two new posters highlighting multiple sides of the Forger Family! The anime adaptation taking on Tatsuya Endo's original Spy x Family manga was one of the most successful new release of 2022 overall as it took an already popular manga release and catapulted it into a huge juggernaut. Now Spy x Family is continuing things with even bigger plans for this year with both a whole new season and debut movie.

Spy x Family will be returning to screens with Season 2 of the anime later this Fall, and that's only one of the big releases planned for Tatsuya Endo's growing manga franchise. While there has yet to be a concrete release date revealed for the new season just yet, Spy x Family Season 2 has dropped two new posters that show off both a "Cool" and "Comical" sides of the Forger Family that fans loved to see play out over the course of Spy x Family's first season. Check out the new Spy x Family posters below:

How to Watch Spy x Family Season 2

Spy x Family Season 2 is currently scheduled to debut some time this October as part of the Fall 2023 anime season, but has yet to nail down a concrete release date. Spy x Family will also be hitting theaters across Japan with its very first movie, Spy x Family Code: White, on December 22nd, but international release plans have not been announced as of this writing. If you wanted to catch up with everything that happened before the new movie and Season 2 hit, Spy x Family's anime can now be found streaming with Crunchyroll. They tease the Spy x Family anime as such:

"Master spy Twilight is unparalleled when it comes to going undercover on dangerous missions for the betterment of the world. But when he receives the ultimate assignment-to get married and have a kid-he may finally be in over his head! Not one to depend on others, Twilight has his work cut out for him procuring both a wife and a child for his mission to infiltrate an elite private school. What he doesn't know is that the wife he's chosen is an assassin and the child he's adopted is a telepath!"

