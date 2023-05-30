Spy x Family Introduces Westalis' Biggest Threat Yet

The Spy x Family manga has finally taken its first steps into a proper new arc, and the newest chapter of Tatsuya Endo's original Spy x Family manga has introduced one of the biggest spy threats to Westalis yet! While the past few chapters of the series have been spent on smaller adventures following everything that happened during Anya Forger's hostage situation, the newest chapters of the series have taken the first real steps into the biggest new conflict yet. One that if things go south, it would put Twilight and the rest of the Forger family in danger as Operation Strix could be uncovered.

The previous chapter of Spy x Family quickly ended all of the marriage chaos between Loid and Yor when both Loid and Yuri Briar had been summoned by their respective bosses for an important new mission. Wise HQ had been seeking out a mole hiding out in Ostania, but they had fled with privileged information that also contained information about the ongoing Operation Strix. The newest Spy x Family chapter reveals who this mole is, Winston Wheeler, and he could be the trickiest spy opponent yet.

(Photo: Shueisha)

Spy x Family: What Is Westalis' New Threat?

The previous chapter revealed that the Westalis government has been waiting to get this mole for themselves, and were trying to keep Wise from interfering in the meet up. Spy x Family Chapter 81 reveals this to be Winston Wheeler, who works for the Westalis Intelligence Communications Division. But he's also been known as a Ostania undercover officer who has been passing secrets to the East, and even might be behind Wise's recent spy purge. Loid's worked with him in the past and knows him to be a talented agent that will be hard to get a hold of.

Now Loid is in the middle of a dangerous new mission as he somehow has to capture Winston Wheeler, but also needs to avoid Yuri and the SSS to keep them from figuring out Wise's secrets and thus put Operation Strix in danger. But it's easier said than done as the end of the chapter sees Winston evading Wise's agents and heading towards the next phase in whatever his grand plan will be next.

Do you think Loid can match up to Winston before it's too late for Westalis?