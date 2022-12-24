Spy x Family Hypes Season 2 and Movie With First Trailer: Watch

Spy x Family has officially brought its first season to an end with its latest episode, but the anime is already hyping up what is coming our way next year with the first trailer for both Season 2 and its new movie! The anime taking on Tatsuya Endo's massively popular manga series really took over the world when the first half of its run debuted back in the Spring, and that was obviously the case for Part 2 of the season this Fall. It was so huge, in fact, that the anime was confirmed to continued before the first season came to an end.

It was announced during Spy x Family's special stage presentation at Jump Festa 2023 earlier this month that the anime would be continuing with not just Season 2 next year, but an original movie hitting theaters some time in 2023 too. But while these were previously confirmed, it wasn't until the anime aired the final episode of Season One that fans got to see the first look at what to expect next with the first trailer for both projects! Check it out below as released by Crunchyroll:

What to Expect for Spy x Family Season 2 and New Movie

While there has yet to be a concrete date set for either release as of this writing, it has been confirmed that both season 2 and the new movie will both be hitting Japan in 2023. While the second season will likely get a quick international release with Crunchyroll, it's tougher to gauge for the new movie. As for what to expect, this first look at Season 2 teases one of the hugest arcs fans have been waiting to see, the Great Cruise Adventure arc.

This arc sees all three members of the Forger Family going on a cruise for completely different reasons, and its stacked to the brim with action. As for the new movie, it's been teased to have an original story with new characters overseen by series creator Tatsuya Endo. If you wanted to catch up with the anime to be ready for these big releases next year, you can find Spy x Family's entire first season now streaming with Crunchyroll.

Are you excited to see Spy x Family come back with a new movie and season? How did you like the first season of the anime? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!