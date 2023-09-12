Spy x Family: Code White Casts Its Villains

Are you ready for this year's biggest anime comeback? There are just weeks left before Spy x Family makes its return with season two, and that is not all the series has in store. This December will mark the premiere of Spy x Family's first film, and the project just announced the cast of its big villains.

The update comes courtesy of Spy x Family as its production team shared a casting update. It seems two stars have been brought in to voice the villains of Spy x Family: Code White. Kento Kaku and Tomoya Nakamura will star in the feature film as Luka and Dmitri respectively.

Of course, these villains are original characters to the Spy x Family story. The anime's movie will detail a fully original story, after all. Series creator Tatsuya Endo helped put together the film's story with screenplay writer Ichiro Okouchi. As for its director, Takashi Katagiri will oversee the much-anticipated feature.

If you are not familiar with Spy x Family's movie plans, they were made public last year. The original film will follow the Forger family as Loid is secretly ordered to leave the brood and be replaced in Operation Strix. Loid devises a plan to prevent being replaced by WISE which involves Anya entering a cooking competition. In preparing for the contest, the Forger family heads to a faraway region, and their travels kickstart a chain of events that threaten to undo world peace.

Currently, Spy x Family: Code White is expected to hit theaters in Japan on December 22nd. No release has been announced in North America at this time. If you want to catch up on Spy x Family season one, the show is streaming on Crunchyroll right now. So for more info on the series, you can read its official synopsis below:

"Master spy Twilight is unparalleled when it comes to going undercover on dangerous missions for the betterment of the world. But when he receives the ultimate assignment-to get married and have a kid-he may finally be in over his head! Not one to depend on others, Twilight has his work cut out for him procuring both a wife and a child for his mission to infiltrate an elite private school. What he doesn't know is that the wife he's chosen is an assassin and the child he's adopted is a telepath!"

What do you think about this Spy x Family casting? Are you excited to see the anime hit the big screen? Let us know what you think in the comments below as well as on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!