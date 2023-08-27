McDonald's Announces Spy x Family Collaboration

Spy x Family is too powerful for its own good. The hit anime made its debut last year, and it has made its way to the top of the industry. Thanks to the Forgers, Spy x Family has become a must-watch show for fans across the globe, and big brands are taking note. After all, McDonald's is teaming up with Spy x Family, and the collab will go live shortly!

The update went live in Japan this weekend as McDonald's began teasing its big crossover. It turns out Spy x Family will be including little toys in select meals beginning on September 1st. The limited-time event will gift coloring books and sticker pages to patrons. So if you have been hankering for a Big Mac, this deal comes at the perfect time.

Sadly, there is no word on whether this deal will be served outside of Japan someday. Spy x Family has secured this campaign for local guests, but fans in the United States and elsewhere won't be able to join in.

Obviously, Spy x Family is still thriving in Japan, and its global reach is still very secure. If you did not know, the hit anime debuted in April 2022 under Wit Studio and CloverWorks. Created by Tatsuya Endo, Spy x Family drew in fans with its cute characters and wholesome slice-of-life adventures. In the wake of season one, Spy x Family confirmed it had another on the way as well as a movie. Spy x Family season two is slated to drop in October 2023 before its film, Spy x Family Code: White, hit theaters in December.

Want to know more about Spy x Family? You can read up on the manga through the Shonen Jump app right now. As for the anime, Spy x Family season one is streaming on Hulu as well as Crunchyroll. So for more details, you can read the series' synopsis below:

"Master Spy Twilight is unparalleled when it comes to going undercover on dangerous missions for the betterment of the world. But when he receives the ultimate assignment – to get married and have a kid – he may finally be in over his head! Not one to depend on others, Twilight has his work cut out for him procuring both a wife and a child for his mission to infiltrate an elite private school. What he doesn't know is that the wife he's chosen is an assassin and the child he's adopted is a telepath!"

What do you think about this Spy x Family collab? Does Anya need her own Happy Meal now...?