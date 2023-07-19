Spy x Family Studio CEO on Why Anya Is Anime’s New Obsession

Spy x Family was easily one of the biggest new anime series to arrive in 2022, wasting little time in confirming both a second season and a feature-length film arriving this year. Recently, Comicbook.com’s own Megan Peters had the opportunity to talk with Wit Studio’s CEO, George Wada, about the popular anime series and why one of its members has become an anime juggernaut. While Twilight the Master Spy and the Thorn Princess might be major players, Anya reigns supreme in Spy x Family.

George Wada has had a long career in the anime business, working his way to becoming the Chief Executive Officer at Wit Studio. Aside from collaborating with CloverWorks on Spy x Family, Wit has made a name for itself by working on legendary franchises including Attack on Titan, Vinland Saga, Ranking of Kings, and many more. Based on the popularity of the shonen franchise, Wit might be sticking with the Forger family for quite some time.

In highlighting the fact that so many Anime Expo visitors were wearing Anya cosplay, Wada expanded on the Forger’s success, “She is awesome. She is awesome but can admire. She has a funny face. But how she puts so much effort into everything. I believe why people love her is that she puts in the effort. It resonates.”

What is Spy x Family’s Genre?

When asked about what made the anime adaptation so strong, and where the charm of Spy x Family came from, Wada remarked that the strength of the series came from both the telepathic youngster and her adoptive parents. Specifically, the President of Wit said the following when it came to the series’ success, “The core charm is Anya and her family”. Needless to say, when Spy x Family reveals its second season and new movie, Anya will remain front and center in the proceedings.

While anime fans wait on Spy x Family to return to the anime scene, the manga has marched on thanks to creator Tatsuya Endo. While there are many shonen series that are planning their conclusions, the Forger Family hasn’t shown any hints of stopping any time soon. Hopefully, there will be more seasons and movies to come with its anime adaptation.

Is Anya your favorite character in the Forger Family? Are you more excited for season 2 or the first film of the franchise?