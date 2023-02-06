Spy x Family Cliffhanger Peels Back a Dark Desmond Family Secret

Spy x Family has become a powerhouse thanks to its anime, but of course, we have the manga to thank for its story. Tatsuya Endo is keeping the series fresh each week with their updates, and this week's addition ended on a rather dark note. After all, a theory about the Desmond family has been confirmed, and it paints Damian's mother in a horrifying light.

The update went live the other day as chapter 75 dropped for fans. It was there fans watched as Anya and her classmates united with their folks once their hostage crisis ended. Of course, Yor was quick to check on Anya, but Damian was certain no one would check on him. That wasn't the case as his mother Melinda showed up, but Anya learned that was perhaps for the worst.

After all, it seems like Melinda is anything but a devoted parent. Despite her outward concern for Damian, Anya is able to read the woman's mind, and it turns out Melinda had wanted her youngest kid to die in the hostage situation.

The unnerving scene took place at the very end as Anya read all of Melinda's thoughts. Things took a turn when Damian asked his mother to keep his tears a secret, and she went off on an internal rant from there. "If only he'd died in the hijacking. If only I weren't burdened with this child. How he disgusts me. My curse. I pray he doesn't stay with me. I could not care less," they read.

These dark thoughts are interspersed with loving thoughts, so it is hard to tell what Melinda is truly thinking. This could be a case of dissociative identity disorder, but Damian's mother could also be keeping her hatred for the boy secret. Either way, it seems like Anya's friend has a harder life at home than we thought.

