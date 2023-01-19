Spy x Family Data Shows Just How Massive the Anime Has Become

The new year has come, and of course, that means a new slate of anime is on its way. Right now, shows like Tokyo Revengers and My Hero Academia are keeping the fandom going along with some upcoming titles. For instance, Spy x Family has already announced it has a new season in the works as well as a movie. And now, some new data is showing the world just how big the slice-of-life series has become.

And spoiler alert! Spy x Family is downright massive. Its 2022 rankings pull ahead of Demon Slayer, and there is plenty more of Anya to come!

The latest update comes after new data surfaced from Bilibili, a major streaming service housed in China. The app, which has different servers across the country, has an incredible number of views. The series has amassed roughly 500 million views total in Bilibili which makes it the most-watched anime in China of 2022.

Of course, there is also data from Japan to consider. Spy x Family is just about dominating Asia given how big its ratings were through season one. The Forger Family endeared fans across Asia whether they were in South Korea or Thailand. For viewers in Japan, cable records prove Spy x Family was the most-watched show of 2022, and that doesn't even count streaming. Sites like Netflix and Disney+ ranked Spy x Family as its most-watched anime last year. And from season one's first to second cour, cable ratings in Japan rose from 6.1% to 6.6%.

Clearly, Spy x Family was on everyone's radar last year, and that is just looking at its popularity. Between merchandise and licensing, the spy anime is making more money than anyone could have expected. So if you were worried about the Forger Family's future, there's no need. The gang is going to be around for a very, very long time.

If you are not caught up with Spy x Family, all of season one is streaming right now. The series is available both subbed and dubbed in the United States. Crunchyroll and Hulu are streaming the anime. And of course, the ongoing manga has chapters releasing regularly courtesy of the Shonen Jump app!

HT – Reddit