Spy x Family Is Bringing Its Novel Stateside

Spy x Family is getting ready to return later this year with a full second season of the anime and a feature film release, and now one of the novels and official fan guidebooks are finally going to release outside of Japan and come to the United States very soon! Last year was a massive year for Tatsuya Endo's original manga franchise. The manga might have already been enjoying tons of success in its own right, but now it's in a whole other realm thanks to the successful debut of its anime adaptation. But this year is promising to be even bigger for it.

Not only will we get to see the anime coming back at some time later this year, Viz Media is helping to branch out Spy x Family with even more releases! They have announced that the official novel, Spy x Family: Family Portrait, will be coming our way some time this Fall. Viz Media will also release Spy x Family: The Official Guide–Eyes Only, the fanbook with special supplemental material for the series, around the same release window too. Check out the announcements for these new licenses below:

Announcement: Join Yor, Anya, and Loid of Spy x Family as they embark on five all-new adventures in this exciting novel! Spy x Family: Family Portrait releases Fall 2023! pic.twitter.com/ZLNa8EAiQW — VIZ (@VIZMedia) February 3, 2023

Announcement: The intimate secrets of the Forger family are revealed in the ultimate guide. Contains interviews with Tatsuya Endo, tribute illustrations, and more! Spy x Family: The Official Guide–Eyes Only releases Fall 2023! pic.twitter.com/CnASltgpjC — VIZ (@VIZMedia) February 3, 2023

What's Coming for Spy x Family in 2023?

Spy x Family has some pretty big plans for the year. Before the first season of the anime even came to an end, it was announced that the series would be picked up for a second season. Scheduled for a release some time later this year, this new season will take on one of the biggest arcs from the manga that fans can't wait to see for Yor. But that won't be all as the franchise will be making its debut in theaters across Japan later this year as well.

While international releases have yet to be confirmed for the second season or movie, the new feature film will have a completely original story overseen by series creator Tatsuya Endo (who will also be providing the designs for the new characters). It's likely we'll see the movie make its way to the West given the success of the first season, but it probably won't hit our shores until some time in early 2024 depending on when the movie actually hits.

Are you excited to check out even more Spy x Family this year? Which projects are you most looking forward to? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!