Spy x Family Proves Anya Is Spy Material in New Chapter

Spy x Family has wrapped up Anya Forger's first big solo mission as she worked to keep the rest of her Eden Academy classmates safe from a hostage situation, and the newest chapter of the series proved that she really is spy material. The latest chapters of the series have put Anya in a very distressing situation without any potential help from Loid and Yor as her class bus was suddenly taken captive and was being held hostage by a terrorist organization. Things then got even worse when the terrorists then teased they were willing to blow themselves up together with the kids.

The last major cliffhanger for Spy x Family teased that things were only going to get worse as Anya noticed how the military was about to make their move (without regards for whether or not it would lead to even more danger). But the newest chapter of the series turns this around as Anya is able to stall enough time and even get the main hijacker to reflect on their actions and ultimately give up. Thanks to Anya, she and the rest of her class end up safe!

(Photo: Shueisha)

What Happens in Spy x Family Chapter 74?

Chapter 74 of Spy x Family picks up as the military force is ready to take action, and Anya figures out that the terrorists are willing to blow up their bus as soon as the military steps in. Since she's the only one who knows the real danger of the situation, she's the one who ultimately makes a move. Figuring out that the military would hesitate when the kids are eating much like they did before, Anya tried to buy more time by asking for more food.

When this fails, she ends up working around to coming up with the fact that she's not scared of dying without speaking up. When she figures out that the hostage leader is hesitating to harm her, she then tries to stand her ground. This eventually throws him off, and he ends up reflecting on the actions that brought him to where he is today. Ultimately reminded of his own daughter thanks to Anya, he gives up and the rest of the kids are rescued from this trouble.

It was a situation that Anya managed to make it through thanks to good uses of her ability and quickly thinking on her feet, and proves that she's just as ready to be a spy in the future.