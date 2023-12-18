Spy x Family Season 2 Finale Trailer Released

Spy x Family Season 2 is getting ready for the final episode of its run for the year, and the anime is celebrating how far the season has come with a special trailer ahead of the season finale! Following the debut of the anime adaptation taking on Tatsuya Endo's original manga series last year, the Spy x Family franchise came back swinging with the debut of Season 2 of the TV anime and a new movie planned for a release in Japan later this year. With the Fall 2023 anime schedule nearing its end, it means Season 2 of the anime is ending as well.

Spy x Family Season 2 will officially be ending its run with the next episode of the anime premiering this weekend, and Episode 37 will feature more of the slice of life adventures that fans fell in love with the first time around. Spy x Family Season 2 is celebrating the upcoming end of the season with a special new trailer hyping up the finale by showcasing some of the big moments we have gotten to see in ation with the episodes thus far. You can check out the trailer for Spy x Family's Season 2 finale below.

How to Watch Spy x Family Season 2 Episode 37

Spy x Family Season 2 Episode 12 (Episode 37 of the anime series overall) will be premiering on Saturday, December 23rd overseas, and will be exclusively streaming with Crunchyroll not long after its initial debut. If you're curious about catching up with the new season before the final episode brings it all to an end this weekend, you can find all of the current episodes streaming with Crunchyroll and Hulu as well.

If you're curious about the anime's first two seasons overall, Spy x Family is teased as such, "World peace is at stake and secret agent (aka Loid Forger) must undergo his most difficult mission yet—pretend to be a family man. Posing as a loving husband and father, he'll infiltrate an elite school to get close to a high-profile politician. He has the perfect cover, except his wife's a deadly assassin and neither knows each other's identity. But someone does, his adopted daughter who's a telepath."

