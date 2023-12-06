Spy x Family: Anya's Real Name May Not Be What We Think

When it comes to Spy x Family, no one is more popular than Anya. The young girl has amassed a huge fandom that spans the globe. Thanks to the popularity of Spy x Family, Anya has become a mascot for fans, and her childish personality has us all smitten. However, there is no denying the girl's dark history, and the Spy x Family manga has fans wondering if Anya is even the girl's name.

The whole situation came to light when Spy x Family chapter 90.1 went live. It was there fans got a brief taste of Anya's past. We know she comes from an orphaned background, and she was housed in a lab where experiments were forced upon her. These days, Anya seems to overlook much of that trauma, but a sliver seeped through into the manga recently. After all, we saw Anya make a sign for her door, and she spelled it as Ania.

🤔🤔that's why she fixed the "y" here it was an "i" pic.twitter.com/BLR5hqhGcQ — Ashley Wolf (@AshleyWolf59) November 27, 2023

Of course, Loid was quick to correct Anya on her spelling, but she seems confused by the note. This reaction has sparked a compelling theory that Anya is not the girl's name but rather Ania. After all, in a previous chapter of Spy x Family, a close-up of a test was shown with Anya's name on it. As you can see above, it seems she originally spelt her name as Ania but then changed it.

The spelling issue has raised the question of whether Ania is really the girl's name as it seems to be a foreign spelling. With so little known about Anya and her past, there is no telling if Anya is from the place she was found. If not, well – that could explain why Franky was unable to find any trace of information about the girl. He may be working with a false name without even Anya knowing. But for now, Spy x Family fans will have to keep on guessing until the manga revisits this whole situation.

If you are not familiar with the Spy x Family manga, no worries! The series is available to read on the Shonen Jump app. So for those wanting more information on Spy x Family, you can read its official synopsis below:

"World peace is at stake and secret agent Twilight must undergo his most difficult mission yet-pretend to be a family man. Posing as a loving husband and father, he'll infiltrate an elite school to get close to a high-profile politician. He has the perfect cover, except his wife's a deadly assassin and neither knows each other's identity. But someone does, his adopted daughter who's a telepath!"

What do you think about this Spy x Family theory? Do you believe Anya's secrets run deeper than we suspected? Let us know what you think in the comments below as well as on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!