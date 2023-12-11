Spy x Family Code: White Releases New Trailer

Spy x Family is gearing up to hit theaters in Japan later this year with its very first movie, and fans have gotten a new look at what to expect from Spy x Family Code: White with a new trailer! Spy x Family ended its first season last year with the announcement that the anime franchise would be continuing with both a Season 2 and a movie. With the second season of the TV anime airing its episodes this Fall, it's now time for the big movie to make its premiere across Japan later this month with its brand new story.

Spy x Family Code: White is teasing a new story not seen in the anime or manga releases, and it sees the Forger Family going on a Winter vacation before it quickly goes south. Much like one of the best arcs seen in the second season of the anime in the latest episodes, Spy x Family Code: White will be seeing all three members of the Forger Family taking on a single mission in their own unique ways. You can get an new idea of how this is all going to play out with the newest trailer for the Spy x Family Code: White movie below.

How to Watch Spy x Family Code: White

Spy x Family Code: White is releasing across theaters in Japan beginning on December 22nd, but Crunchyroll has confirmed they will be bringing the movie to theaters in North America next year with planned releases in both English subtitles and dubbed audio. Featuring an original story not seen in the manga or anime, original Spy x Family manga creator Tatsuya Endo provides new character designs while supervising the movie, Takashi Katagiri directs the Spy x Family movie for Wit Studio and CloverWorks with Ichiro Okuchi writing the script, and Kyoji Asano serving as chief animation director.

As for what to expect from Spy x Family Code: White's story, Crunchyroll teases the movie as such, "He's a spy. She's an assassin. Together, Loid and Yor keep their double lives to themselves while pretending to be the perfect family. However, their adopted daughter Anya, a telepath, knows both of their exciting secrets unbeknownst to them. While under the guise of taking his family on a weekend winter getaway, Loid's attempt to make progress on his current mission Operation Strix proves difficult when Anya mistakenly gets involved and triggers events that threaten world peace!"

What do you think of the newest look at Spy x Family Code: White? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!