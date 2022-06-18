Spy x Family Celebrates Episode 11 With Special Poster

Spy x Family is celebrating Episode 11 of the anime with a special new poster commemorating the release of the penultimate episode of the debut run of the series! The debut run of the series has been one of the most dominant anime premieres of the Spring 2022 anime schedule overall, but the series will soon be wrapping up its first half together with the end of this season. Although the series has already been confirmed to return this Fall with new episodes, the final two episodes of the Spring will reflect the final "arc" of this first half as Anya heads into an interesting future.

Although Anya has been struggling within Eden Academy so far (and thus causing some unforeseen trouble to advancing Twilight's overall Operation Strix mission), Episode 11 of the series brings on quite the huge surprise as Anya goes above and beyond to make some major progress in school. That's only one of the many things to look ahead to within the penultimate episode of the first half, and you can get an idea of what else happens with the special poster for Spy x Family Episode 11 below:

Spy x Family Episode 11 is now streaming on Crunchyroll. Titled "Stella," they tease it as such, "In order for parents to attend one of the social gatherings at Eden College, their children need to be Imperial Scholars, but Anya hating to study makes this rather difficult. Loid then comes up with a plan to get Anya to get Stella Stars by doing community service rather than with her academics. But when she ends up volunteering at a hospital, she continuously messes up. Later, she hears a child drowning in a pool with her telepathy and..."

You can find the rest of the series there as well ( (in both Japanese and English audio), and they describe Spy x Family as such, "Master spy Twilight is unparalleled when it comes to going undercover on dangerous missions for the betterment of the world. But when he receives the ultimate assignment-to get married and have a kid-he may finally be in over his head! Not one to depend on others, Twilight has his work cut out for him procuring both a wife and a child for his mission to infiltrate an elite private school. What he doesn't know is that the wife he's chosen is an assassin and the child he's adopted is a telepath!"

Can you believe Spy x Family's debut will almost come to an end soon? What did you think of the newest episode? How are you liking the series so far? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!