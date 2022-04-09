Spy x Family Sets Episode Count for Season One

Spy x Family has set how many episodes it will be sticking around for with the anime’s debut season! Tatsuya Endo’s original manga series has been such a hit since it debuted with Shueisha’s Jump+ app that fans have been waiting for the day it would be getting an official anime adaptation of its own. Now premiering as part of the new wave of anime hitting along with the Spring 2022 anime schedule, the first episode of the series has been a pretty big hit with fans. Now there’s been a question of just how many episodes it will be running for overall.

When Spy x Family was initially announced to be in the works as a joint production between WIT Studio and CloverWorks, it was planned to run for two cours of episodes. Now that the anime has debuted and begun listing its planned Blu-ray releases in Japan, it has been officially confirmed that the series will be running for 25 episodes in total (and spread across six planned home video releases). The first cour of the series for the Spring 2022 schedule seems to cap off at 12 episodes as well accoding to the listing:

https://twitter.com/spyfamily_anime/status/1512800248132907009?s=20&t=V0Y8MXYoq_EYq0rOVnc2qg

What’s also interesting to note is that there will be a season long break in between the two cours. Following the 12th episode, the series will be taking a break for the Summer before returning for Episodes 13-25 later this October as part of the Fall 2022 anime schedule. But this has yet to be totally confirmed outside of the episode listings and Blu-ray schedule for the releases. As for now, fans can check out Spy x Family as it runs with Crunchyroll. They describe the series as such,

“Everyone has a part of themselves they cannot show to anyone else. At a time when all nations of the world were involved in a fierce war of information happening behind closed doors, Ostania and Westalis had been in a state of cold war against one another for decades. The Westalis Intelligence Services’ Eastern-Focused Division (WISE) sends their most talented spy, “Twilight,” on a top-secretmission to investigate the movements of Donovan Desmond, the chairman of Ostania’s National Unity Party, who is threatening peace efforts between the two nations.”

The synopsis continues with, “This mission is known as ‘Operation Strix.’ It consists of ‘putting together a family in one week in order to infiltrate social gatherings organized by the elite school that Desmond’s son attends.’ ‘Twilight’ takes on the identity of psychiatrist Loid Forger and starts looking for family members. But Anya, the daughter he adopts, turns out to have the ability to read people’s minds, while his wife, Yor, is an assassin! With it being in each of their own interests to keep these facts hidden, they start living together while concealing their true identities from one another. World peace is now in the hands of this brand-new family as they embark on an adventure full of surprises.”

