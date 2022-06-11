Spy x Family Celebrates Episode 10 With Special Poster

✖

Spy x Family is quickly nearing the end of its debut slate of episodes, and has celebrated the launch of Episode 10 of the anime with a special new poster! The debut season will be ending its run in just a couple of weeks as the Spring 2022 anime schedule wraps, and while it will be coming back for a second cour, it's going to be a lengthy break over the Summer before fans get to see more episodes of the anime this Fall. That means each new episode is all the more important than ever, and it's especially so for the young Anya as she knows the success of her father's secret mission is on her shoulders.

The tenth episode of the series rejoins Anya at Eden Academy (after spending the last few weeks focusing primarily on Yor and Loid keeping their end of the secret) as she takes on a special dodgeball exercise with her class. But given the competition for Stella Stars (which Anya needs to Twilight's success) and a rumor that the MVP will be rewarded with one, the exercise then kicks up a notch in some pretty hilarious and surprising ways. You can get an idea of just how wild it will get with the poster for Spy x Family Episode 10, that you can check out below:

Get ready to cheer Anya on! 🌟 pic.twitter.com/qqpMZ0n9ud — SPY x FAMILY (@spyfamily_en) June 11, 2022

Spy x Family Episode 10 is titled "The Dodgeball Plan," and you can find it streaming with Crunchyroll. They tease the episode as such, "A rumor spreads amongst the first graders at Eden College saying that if they do well in their next PE class, they will get rewarded with Stella Stars. Anya is determined to get a Stella Star, so she trains with Yor. Thus begins the dodgeball match between Cecile Hall and Wald Hall! Anya and her classmates are determined to win, but they are faced with the giant, Bill Watkins."

You can find Spy x Family's entire anime run thus far with Crunchyroll as well (in both Japanese and English audio), and they describe the series as such, "Master spy Twilight is unparalleled when it comes to going undercover on dangerous missions for the betterment of the world. But when he receives the ultimate assignment-to get married and have a kid-he may finally be in over his head! Not one to depend on others, Twilight has his work cut out for him procuring both a wife and a child for his mission to infiltrate an elite private school. What he doesn't know is that the wife he's chosen is an assassin and the child he's adopted is a telepath!"

What do you think? How did you like Spy x Family's newest episode? How have you liked the anime's run so far?