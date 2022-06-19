Spy x Family Promo Previews Midseason Finale

Spy x Family will officially be ending the first half of its debut season together with the rest of the offerings from the Spring 2022 anime schedule, and the promo for the midseason finale has given fans the first idea of what to expect from its big finale! Tatsuya Endo's original series has been dominating the conversation ever since it premiered this Spring, but soon the Forger Family will be taking a break for the Summer season before returning with the second half of its premiere season this Fall. That means there's only one more opportunity to check them out before this break.

The penultimate episode of the series brought Anya Forger some significant momentum in her school life in Eden Academy (and thus for Twilight's Operation Strix mission overall), and now it's time for the three of them to relax just a little bit to celebrate the child's accomplishments. This will be the focus of the midseason finale for the series, and you can check out a bit of their family "ooting" below with the promo for Spy x Family Episode 12 below as spotted by @SpyFamilyManga on Twitter:

Spy x Family Episode 12 (Season Finale) Preview pic.twitter.com/fNB6iiYaNa — SPY x FAMILY🔎 (@SpyFamilyManga) June 18, 2022

Episode 12 of Spy x Family is titled "Penguin Park," and as the title suggests it's the name of a park that the Forger Family attends to help celebrate Anya's big accomplishment. This won't be the only thing happening in the next episode, however, as there's clearly some intense action coming from Yor and a major cliffhanger for the Forger Family itself from the penultimate episode of the midseason. This will be the final episode fans will get to see for quite a while, so it's likely going to bring the first half of this debut to an end with a bang.

If you wanted to catch Spy x Family before it ends for the midseason, you can check it out with Crunchyroll (in both Japanese and English audio). They describe Spy x Family as such, "Master spy Twilight is unparalleled when it comes to going undercover on dangerous missions for the betterment of the world. But when he receives the ultimate assignment-to get married and have a kid-he may finally be in over his head! Not one to depend on others, Twilight has his work cut out for him procuring both a wife and a child for his mission to infiltrate an elite private school. What he doesn't know is that the wife he's chosen is an assassin and the child he's adopted is a telepath!"

Are you excited to see Spy x Family's midseason finale soon? What have you thought of the anime's debut run this Spring overall?