Spy x Family Cliffhanger Sets Up Next Forger Family Member

Spy x Family is setting the stage for the next member of the Forger Family with the cliffhanger from the newest episode of the series! The debut cour of the series is winding down to an end alongside the rest of the Spring 2022 anime schedule, and that means the Forger Family will be taking a break for the Summer before returning with new episodes later this Fall. The penultimate episode of the series' debut run has started the final arc of this first slate of episodes, and with it has introduced the next member of the Forger Family in the coming episodes.

The penultimate episode of the first half of Spy x Family's opening season sees Anya Forger making some big advances in her life at school, and thus brings Operation Strix one step closer to its successful completion. Wanting a reward (and potentially a way to get closer to Damien Desmond), Anya then asks for a dog and the Forger family begins researching what kind of dog to get. But the final moments of the episode gives us our first look at their future dog in question, Bond, who can be seen trapped in a terrible situation.

(Photo: WIT Studio / CloverWorks)

Episode 11 of the series sees Anya earning her very first Stella Star, and after talking with Becky decides she wants a dog of her own. Both Loid and Yor have worries about what kind of potential dog to get as the episode comes to an end, but it's here that fans actually get to see the dog in question. It's not that huge of a spoiler considering Bond has been a pretty huge part of the manga ever since he was first introduced to the series, But what is a spoiler is why Bond seems to see a vision of the Forger Family as the episode comes to an end.

The why or how will most likely be fully revealed with the final episode of the anime's debut first half, and thus fans can be prepped properly for the final member of the Forger Family to make their way to the anime next. If you wanted to check out Spy x Family before it comes to an end, you can now find the series streaming with Crunchyroll. What do you think? How do you feel about this next member of the Forger Family already? What are you hoping to see in Spy x Family's Spring finale? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!