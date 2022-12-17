Spy x Family Celebrates Episode 24 With Special Poster

Spy x Family has reached the climax of its first anime season, and the series is celebrating the release of the penultimate episode with a special new poster for Episode 24! The anime adaptation for Tatsuya Endo's original manga series kicked off its run with the first half of the first season earlier this Spring, so it's kind of mindblowing to see that we have already reached the end of the second half now airing as part of the Fall 2022 anime schedule. Things have been relatively low key with these episodes, but it's all just setting up what is coming next.

The second half of Spy x Family's first season has been demonstrating why fans of the manga have grown to love its slice of life adventures, but where it really gets fans is the occasional huge missions interspersed with everything that goes down. That's true for the penultimate episode too as while it sets up the final episode of the season, the actual adventure itself focused on Anya and Becky as they went shopping. Check out the poster for Spy x Family Episode 24 below:

How to Watch Spy x Family Episode 24

Spy x Family Episode 24 is titled "The Role of a Mother and Wife / Shopping With Friends," and you can now find it streaming with Crunchyroll. The tease the episode with, "Yor becomes anxious about their pretend marriage after Fiona shows up. Loid notices this and thinks that Yor had started to develop romantic feelings towards him. For the sake of the mission, he flips on his Twilight mode. Becky takes Anya to the department store so they can buy Anya some cute clothes. She uses her rich girl powers and rents out a whole shop where they start their own little fashion show."

If you're curious about the rest of the anime, you can find it streaming with Crunchyroll too. They tease Spy x Family's anime as such, "Master spy Twilight is unparalleled when it comes to going undercover on dangerous missions for the betterment of the world. But when he receives the ultimate assignment-to get married and have a kid-he may finally be in over his head! Not one to depend on others, Twilight has his work cut out for him procuring both a wife and a child for his mission to infiltrate an elite private school. What he doesn't know is that the wife he's chosen is an assassin and the child he's adopted is a telepath!"

How did you like Episode 24 of Spy x Family? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!