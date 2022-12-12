Spy x Family Celebrates Episode 23 With Special Poster

Spy x Family is setting up for the final episodes of its very first anime season, and the series is celebrating Episode 23 of its run with a special new poster! The second half of the anime's first season is winding down its run with the introduction of one of the final core members of the cast. Exploring Fiona Frost and her jealousy over not being able to be Twilight's fake wife in Operation Strix, the last couple of episodes have shown how Yor feels about her place in it all with the debut of this surprising new rival to the situation.

This comes to a head in Episode 23 of Spy x Family as with the end of Twilight and Nightfall's tennis mission with one another, the two of them return back only for Nightfall to challenge Yor over her place in the mission. This goes about as well as one would expect from someone challenging Yor to any kind of physical contest, and it's this moment that the poster for Episode 23 highlights that you can check out below as shared by Spy x Family's official Twitter account:

How to Watch Spy x Family Episode 23

Spy x Family Episode 23 is titled "The Unwavering Path" and you can now find it streaming with Crunchyroll. They tease the episode as such, "The underground tennis tournament is finally heading to the final match. The Campbell siblings that Loid and Fiona are up against are playing dirty, as they have altered tennis rackets as well as the staff helping them out. But the spy pair from WISE overcome one obstacle after another and Loid deals the final blow! But right after the match, the State Security Service finds out about the dossier and infiltrates the tournament..."

If you're curious about the rest of the anime, you can find it streaming with Crunchyroll too. They tease Spy x Family's anime as such, "Master spy Twilight is unparalleled when it comes to going undercover on dangerous missions for the betterment of the world. But when he receives the ultimate assignment-to get married and have a kid-he may finally be in over his head! Not one to depend on others, Twilight has his work cut out for him procuring both a wife and a child for his mission to infiltrate an elite private school. What he doesn't know is that the wife he's chosen is an assassin and the child he's adopted is a telepath!"

