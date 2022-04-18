Spy x Family Releases Episode 3 Preview

Spy x Family is eyeing its third episode this week, and fans are ready to see what the series has in store. After just a couple of weeks, the spring show has become a hit, and Spy x Family has introduced the Forger clan at last. And now, the first promo for episode three is here and showing the world just how perfect the family is.

As you can see below, Spy x Family has released a preview for episode three. “Prepare for the Interview” will release this week, and it seems the update will focus on the newly completed Folger family.

https://twitter.com/SpyFamilyManga/status/1515355539106144256?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

After all, this preview shows off Yor as the assassin works with Anya at home while Loid goes about his own spy business. At one point, it seems something causes Anya to make a wild expression, and things get tense as the promo ends with Loid. The man is seen tackling another person to the ground, so fans will be interested to learn how that scuffle came to light.

Of course, if you have not checked out Spy x Family, you can get caught up now rather easily. Crunchyroll is simulcasting the hit spring series as it debuts new episodes in Japan. For more details, you can find its official synopsis below:

“Master spy Twilight is unparalleled when it comes to going undercover on dangerous missions for the betterment of the world. But when he receives the ultimate assignment-to get married and have a kid-he may finally be in over his head!

Not one to depend on others, Twilight has his work cut out for him procuring both a wife and a child for his mission to infiltrate an elite private school. What he doesn’t know is that the wife he’s chosen is an assassin and the child he’s adopted is a telepath!”

What do you think of this adorable new preview? Are you liking Spy x Family so far?