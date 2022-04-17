Spy x Family Reveals New Key Cast Additions

Spy x Family has revealed some key new cast additions to the anime with the second episode of the series! Tatsuya Endo’s original manga franchise has finally made its highly anticipated anime debut as part of the new wave of releases for the Spring 2022 schedule, and the first episode was just as big of a hit with fans as one would expect. With the series continuing with its second episode this week, fans have been introduced to a wider part of the world as the super spy Twilight quickly needed to find a wife in order to proceed with his secret mission.

The second episode of Spy x Family not only brought Yor into the anime in full (and was received just as well as fans had hoped), but she wasn’t the only new addition to the cast. The other new additions to the cast are anchored by the most important inclusion, Kensho Ono as Yuri Briar. He wasn’t shown in the second episode, but has teased that he will be popping up to inspect Yor’s new partner in the future. As fans of the manga know well by know, Yuri plays a pretty big part in Yor’s life so this is a key voice fans will get to hear more of in future episodes.

As for the rest of the new additions, each of them is meant to fill out Yor’s workplace (and other minor roles). They include the likes of Umeka Shouji as Camilla, Manaka Iwami as Millie, Mirei Kumagai as Sharon, Shohei Kajikawa as Dominic, and Junichi Suwabe as the Garden’s shop manager. As Yor officially becomes a part of the Forger family from the end of the second episode on, fans will be introduced to even more new additions to the cast in the coming episodes. But if you wanted to check out Spy x Family for yourself, you can now find the series streaming on Crunchyroll.

The first season has been slated to run for 25 episodes in total, but will be splitting itself up into two different cours. Following the end of Episode 12 later this Spring, the series will be taking a break before Spy x Family makes its return this Fall for the second half of its debut outing.