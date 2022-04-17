Jujutsu Kaisen and Spy x Family Crossover Introduces Yuji’s Little Sister

Jujutsu Kaisen’s team is busy working on season two right now, but even with its show off the air, fans are not letting it die out. In fact, the series is still one of the most-watched anime series stateside, and its global influence is growing. It’s getting to the point that Yuji is demanding cameos in other series, and fans are absolutely begging for the boy to hop into Spy x Family so he can meet his little sister.

As you can see below, the whole mash-up came to life online thanks to the power of fan art. Spy x Family brought its second episode to life the other day, and it was there Anya Forger made audiences swoon. The adorable telepath is easy to love, and her optimism is downright infectious. And thanks to her pink hair, well – it seems fans are convinced she must be Yuji’s little sister.

Sure, Yuji may have his own older brother in Jujutsu Kaisen, but there is no one in Akutami’s series who can match Anya. The girl is not just crazy adorable but her inner strength is something to be admired. She shares this tenacity with Yuji, of course, and fans are dying for the shows to give Anya an actual crossover with her fandom-approved bro. And if one is given the green light, let’s just hope Loid and Yor take kindly to Sukuna’s vessel.

What do you think about this Jujutsu Kaisen crossover? Does Anya need to make a cameo with Yuji soon…? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.

Say No More

She’s Got the Moves

The Ultimate Sibling Duo

As It Should Be

The Best Timeline

We Believe It

They Rule the World

It Works Too Well