Spy x Family Episode 30 Stills Released

Spy x Family is having quite the year in 2023. With the second season in full swing, this winter will see the first feature-length film of the franchise arriving in Japan via Spy x Family: Code White. The thirtieth episode of the anime adaptation is set to arrive later this week, placing the Forgers on a cruise that will focus on Yor Forger, and her nightly escapades, taking center stage. In preparation of the Forgers' cruise adventure, new images have found their way online to give anime fans a first look.

The first season of the anime adaptation saw Loid, Yor, Anya, and Bond becoming a happy family whose secrets were mostly kept from one another. Loid continues his work as the master spy known as Twilight, Yor continues her profession as the assassin known as the Thorn Princess, the family dog Bond has the ability to see into the future, and Anya's telepath allows her to know everyone's secrets. While we've had the opportunity to see Yor's skills in actions quite a few times, the upcoming cruise arc will see her fully taking on the role of the Thorn Princess in an effort to protect a mafia widow and her son.

Spy x Family: Time To Go On A Cruise

Spy x Family's official social media account shared new images from the next episode of the anime adaptation, as the Forgers prepare to hop aboard their special cruise. One of the major elements of the series has been each member of the family keeping their unique secrets from one another, so with Yor being required to play bodyguard, it might be quite difficult for the Thorn Princess to keep her profession under wraps.

World peace is at stake and secret agent (aka Loid Forger) must undergo his most difficult mission yet-pretend to be a family man. Posing as a loving husband and father, he'll infiltrate an elite school to get close to a high-profile politician. He has the perfect cover, except his wife's a deadly assassin and neither knows each other's identity. But someone does, his adopted daughter who's a telepath.