Spy x Family Announces New Anya Voice Actor

Spy x Family has announced that a new voice actor will be temporarily taking over for Anya Forger in Season 2's English dub release while the former actor goes on maternity leave! Spy x Family Season 2 has kicked off its new run of episodes this Fall, and has even set the stage for the first major arc of the new season moving forward. The English dub release has officially begun as well, but it will soon be going through a major shake up as the voice actor behind Anya will be leaving production for a few weeks due to having a child.

Spy x Family's English dubbed release has officially announced that Megan Shipman, the voice actor behind Anya, will be going on temporarily maternity leave for the next few weeks and Bryn Apprill will be stepping in to voice Anya in the dub while Shipman is away, "Exciting news! [Megan Shipman] (Anya's English VA) is embarking on a special mission~motherhood! Please send her your best wishes and welcome [Bryn Apprill], who will temporarily step up to the mic in SPY x FAMILY Season 2!"

Who Voices Anya in Spy x Family Season 2?

Shipman had the following to say about the announcement on social media, "Everyone on the [Spy x Family] team has been awesome in helping organize my temporary maternity leave and I'm so grateful to Bryn for stepping up while I take some time to enjoy motherhood! Thank you everyone!!" Apprill shared the following message on social media for the announcement, "I promise to do my very best everyone! #SPY_FAMILY and don't forget to send new momma Megan lots and lots of love and a super huge congratulations on this exciting new chapter of her life!!!"

If you wanted to catch up with Spy x Family's anime so far, you can find it streaming with Crunchyroll and Hulu as new episodes air through the Fall. They tease the anime as such, "World peace is at stake and secret agent (aka Loid Forger) must undergo his most difficult mission yet—pretend to be a family man. Posing as a loving husband and father, he'll infiltrate an elite school to get close to a high-profile politician. He has the perfect cover, except his wife's a deadly assassin and neither knows each other's identity. But someone does, his adopted daughter who's a telepath."

