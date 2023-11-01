Spy x Family Season 2 Gives Anya a Super Saiyan Makeover

If there is one thing we know about Spy x Family, it is that you can never predict Anya Forger's next move. The anime made this much clear in season one, and now Spy x Family season two is keeping fans on their toes. After all, Anya is the queen of unexpected choices, and her latest episode outing made fans double take after Anya tapped into Son Goku's power.

Oh yeah, you read that right. Super Saiyan Anya is a thing. The psychic tapped into her inner strength in the latest episode of Spy x Family season two, and it was there Anya's best friends watched her go Super Saiyan.

Everyone's faces at the end after Anya went into super saiyan mode only to still fail the tests were pure gold.#SPY_FAMILY pic.twitter.com/D0MnqUUnjk — RinSS (@RinSS_HI) October 28, 2023

As you can see above, the whole moment went down at Eden College, and Anya was forced beyond her limits during class. After all, the poor girl was faced with a tough quiz, and Anya was very determined to pass it. Spy x Family conveyed Anya's desperation by making her essentially go Super Saiyan during the test... and all her classmates could do was watch.

Sadly, Anya's pink hair did not turn gold during the quiz, but she was taken over by a golden Super Saiyan aura. We are sure Goku felt her power levels rising from his place in the multiverse, and Vegeta must have been surprised as well. But sadly, her burst of power left as fast as it came. In the end, Anya's quiz defeated her despite a bit of Super Saiyan luck, but at least her friends have her back.

So far, Spy x Family season two has been a lovely follow up to season one, and it is gearing up for a big arc. The anime is about to take the Forger family on a cruise, after all. Yor and Lord will find their alter egos tested as this cruise puts them to work. And as always, poor Anya will be stuck in the middle with her mind-reading gift.

If you are not caught up with Spy x Family, you can find the anime streaming on Hulu and Crunchyroll. For more info on Tatsuya Endo's hit series, you can read its official synopsis below:

"World peace is at stake and secret agent Twilight must undergo his most difficult mission yet-pretend to be a family man. Posing as a loving husband and father, he'll infiltrate an elite school to get close to a high-profile politician. He has the perfect cover, except his wife's a deadly assassin and neither knows each other's identity. But someone does, his adopted daughter who's a telepath!"

What do you think about this Spy x Family tribute? Do you think Goku would get along with Anya? Let us know what you think in the comments below as well as on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!