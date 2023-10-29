Spy x Family Season 2 Hypes Yor's Biggest Assassin Mission

Spy x Family Season 2 is getting ready for the first major arc of its new episodes airing this Fall, and the trailer for the Cruise Adventure Arc is setting up Yor Forger for her biggest assassin mission in the series to date! One of the bigger criticisms from fans in the first season of Spy x Family's anime was that while we got to see a lot of Loid Forger in action as the super spy Twilight, it wasn't the same case for Yor and her assassinations despite how many times we've seen her use those skills for daily life.

But that's going to change in Spy x Family Season 2 as the anime's next episodes will kick off the adaptation of the Cruise Adventure arc from Tatsuya Endo's original manga. This arc features some of Yor's biggest and bloodiest fights in the series overall (that has still yet to be topped in the manga either), and that means that fans are finally going to see what she can do on a full mission as she's tasked with protecting someone who's being targeted by a ton of other deadly fighters. Check out the trailer for Spy x Family's Cruise Adventure arc below:

How to Watch Spy x Family's New Arc

Spy x Family Season 2 has yet to reveal how long the anime's take on the Cruise Adventure arc from the manga will be, but it ran from Chapters 43-57 if you're curious to read ahead and see how Tatsuya Endo worked out the story. These new episodes of the anime will be available for streaming with Crunchyroll and Hulu alongside their premiere in Japan, and you can currently catch up with all of the available episodes from the first two seasons there as well.

