Spy x Family's Eighth Episode is Now Online: Watch

With each week giving us another adventure in the lives of the Forger Family, Spy x Family is only increasing its popularity as the trio of Loid, Yor, and Anya are continuing to operate in order to keep the peace in their world. With the young telepath recently gaining acceptance in the prestigious academy known as Eden College, a new player is getting ready to enter the field with the arrival of this latest episode, as episode eight further investigates the life of Yor's brother, Yuri, who appears to be holding some secrets of his own.

Loid has had to clear numerous hurdles in his attempt to fulfill the mission of his espionage alter-ego known as Twilight, putting together a family that just so happens to be made up of a world-class assassin and a young telepath. With Anya managing to actually become a student at Eden College, she now is faced with the difficult task of befriending a fellow student who is not looking for a friendship with the daughter of Loid and Yor.

New mission: watch episode 8 of SPY x FAMILY now on Crunchyroll!

Crunchyroll's official description for the eighth episode of Spy x Family, which will continue the mission of Twilight and his new family in halting the war that is set to take place between two nations, reads as such:

"Ostania's counterintelligence agency and national security bureau conducts spy hunts and keeps surveillance on its citizens to maintain peace within the country. They are also called the Secret Police and are feared. Yor's younger brother Yuri actually belongs to the Secret Police and is hunting down spies while keeping this a secret from Yor and others around him. One day, he suddenly shows up at the Forger residence. The Forgers, who are full of secrets, and Yuri, who has a secret identity, come face to face!"

