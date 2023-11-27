Spy x Family Cliffhanger Kickstarts Anya's Past Arc

Spy x Family has made a name for itself as one of Shonen Jump's rising stars. Thanks to its hit anime adaptation, the series is on the up, and Anya Forger has become a veritable mascot for the industry. While Spy x Family season two carries on, the manga just set up a massive new arc, and it will brings Anya's dark past to the surface.

The update went live this week as Spy x Family chapter 90 went live. The release began with a special illustration from creator Tatsuya Endo which says a lot. In the past, Spy x Family has kickstarted its major arcs with special illustrations like this one, so now it is Anya's turn to take the spotlight.

Throughout this new Spy x Family chapter, fans are given a taste of what's to come. We see Anya watching cartoons as usual, and it inspires her to make a plaque for her door. It was there fans watched Anya make a sign for her room, but she spells her name as Ania rather than Anya. After Loid points this error out, she fixes it, but Anya ends the chapter in her room alone contemplating her name. It seems we are about to learn a bit about how Anya's name was chosen, and to discover this history, we will have to sort through Anya's past.

Of course, Spy x Family has teased a bit of the girl's dark history. She is a clear telepath and was adopted out from an orphanage multiple times. From what we've gathered, Anya has little direct memory of her real family, but thoughts of that past have made Anya cry in earnest. The manga has also suggested Anya was subjected to tough science experiments that likely sparked her telepathy. And if all the fan-theories are right, it seems the program that created Anya's power was fronted by the Desmond family in some way.

Obviously, this new Spy x Family arc is going to be an emotional one, but fans are ready for what may come. If you want to brush up on the manga before this arc lunges ahead, you can find the Spy x Family manga on the Shonen Jump app. So for more info on the series, you can read its official synopsis below:

"World peace is at stake and secret agent Twilight must undergo his most difficult mission yet-pretend to be a family man. Posing as a loving husband and father, he'll infiltrate an elite school to get close to a high-profile politician. He has the perfect cover, except his wife's a deadly assassin and neither knows each other's identity. But someone does, his adopted daughter who's a telepath!"

What do you think about this big Spy x Family teaser? Let us know what you think in the comments below as well as on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!