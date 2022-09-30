Spy x Family is Getting a Musical

Spy x Family will be returning for its first season's second half, exploring the continuing espionage adventures focusing on the Forger Family and their attempts to stop two warring nations from destroying the world in their wake. While many anime franchises have received live-action stage plays over the years in Japan, not as many receive live-action musicals to accompany their stories, though the Forger Clan will be receiving the latter as new cast members have been revealed who will be bringing Twilight and the Thorn Princess to life.

In a number of Japanese anime adaptations that take place on the stage, two actors will be cast for one role to help tell the story of whichever franchise will be brought to life. For Loid Forger, Win Morisaki and Mikazuki Munechika will be playing the role of the master spy. The Official Twitter Account for the upcoming musical shared the news when it comes to Loid's live-action portrayals:

On the flip side, Yor The Thorn Princess was announced to be portrayed by Fuka Yuzuki and Mirei Sasaki, with the Official Twitter Account also revealing the news alongside the revelation regarding Loid:

The additional cast members for this performance which will play from March 8th to March 29th next year include:

Yuri Briar: Kurumu Okamiya / Tsubasa Takizawa

Fiona Frost: Nonoka Yamaguchi

Franky Franklin: Kento Kiuchi

Henry Henderson: Souma Suzuki

Sylvia Sherwood: Manato Asaka

Dominic: Kazuya Naraki

In recent anime musical news, an unexpected franchise was confirmed to also be coming to the stage as Attack on Titan will also be receiving a musical, with the story of the Scout Regiment being far darker than what we've seen emerge from the Forgers.

The anime adaptation might be returning shortly, but you still have time to catch up on the story of the unique family unit that is the Forger Family, with Crunchyroll releasing an official description of the series that reads as such:

"Master spy Twilight is unparalleled when it comes to going undercover on dangerous missions for the betterment of the world. But when he receives the ultimate assignment-to get married and have a kid-he may finally be in over his head! Not one to depend on others, Twilight has his work cut out for him procuring both a wife and a child for his mission to infiltrate an elite private school. What he doesn't know is that the wife he's chosen is an assassin and the child he's adopted is a telepath!"

