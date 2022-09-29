Spy x Family Cosplay Hypes Anime's Return With Yor

Spy x Family has been getting ready to come back with the second half of its first season in just a few more days, and one awesome cosplay is hyping up what's coming next for Yor Forger! The anime adaptation taking on Tatsuya Endo's original manga series really took over the world when it had originally premiered earlier this Spring, and fans have been eager to see how it would all shape up in the second half. After taking a break over the Summer, the series is finally coming back for new episodes as part of the jam packed Fall 2022 anime schedule.

With Spy x Family returning for its second cour of the series' first season, fans will be seeing a lot more of the Forger Family. The first half of the season was focused on establishing each of the different family members' personalities, but the second half will actually see them team up on a mission together for the first real time (in ways fans might not expect). There's plenty to look forward to, and artist @mifancha on Instagram is keeping Yor on the top of that list with an awesome cosplay for the assassin! Check it out below:

Spy x Family's anime is officially coming back with new episodes for the second half of its debut season on October 1st, and Crunchyroll has confirmed that they will be streaming the new episodes alongside their initial premiere in Japan. The English dubbed version of the new episodes will be hitting at a later date, but you can catch the first half of the season streaming with Crunchyroll if you wanted to catch up in time. They officially describe Spy x Family as such:

"Master spy Twilight is unparalleled when it comes to going undercover on dangerous missions for the betterment of the world. But when he receives the ultimate assignment-to get married and have a kid-he may finally be in over his head! Not one to depend on others, Twilight has his work cut out for him procuring both a wife and a child for his mission to infiltrate an elite private school. What he doesn't know is that the wife he's chosen is an assassin and the child he's adopted is a telepath!"

Are you excited to see Spy x Family's new episodes this Fall? Where does Spy x Family's second cour rank among your most anticipated new anime of the season overall? Let us know all of your thoughts about it and everything anime in the comments!