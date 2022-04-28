Spy x Family Cliffhanger Shares How Loid First Met Franky

✖

Spy x Family has given fans a look at how the super spy Twilight (now working under the code name of "Loid Forger") first met one of his biggest allies, Franky Franklin! Tatsuya Endo's original manga series might have made its highly anticipated anime debut this Spring, but the manga is continuing to power through its new chapters as it's starting to dive into some of the biggest questions fans have about Twilight himself. Because while fans have seen the super spy growing closer to his found Forger family, he himself has revealed very little about what actually makes him tick.

The previous chapter of the series provided something fans have been asking for quite a long time to see as it started to dive into Twilight's actual origin story. While there had been hints about his past before, there had yet to be any explanation for how be became the super spy Loid that we know him as today. With this look into his origin continuing with the newest chapter of the series, we also get a very important look at how he actually met Franky for the first time with its cliffhanger.

(Photo: Shueisha)

Chapter 62.2 of Spy x Family continues looking into Loid's origin story as following the events of that chapter, Loid himself is soon caught in the wake of several attacks from the invading Ostanian border. Initially shocked at seeing all of these events going down, he soon loses both his father in mother in subsequent attacks from the region. He then decides to forge some papers saying he'd be old enough to enlist in his country's military and starts to power through his rage and hatred by taking down enemy soldiers.

It's soon revealed that this has taken a major toll on his mental health, and the end of the chapter begins to change things as when Loid hears a noise from a nearby enemy it's soon revealed to be Franky who tells him to "time out" and not to shoot him. Loid is puzzled as to how to respond to such a request, and we'll soon get to see how the two of them eventually get to the working relatonship that they share in the spy world to this day.

What do you think? How are you liking these new looks into Loid's past in becoming a spy? What do you think will come of this first meeting with Franky? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!