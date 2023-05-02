Spy x Family Gives Us More Loid x Yor in Tipsy New Chapter

Spy x Family has finally become the hit it deserves to be. In light of its first season, the Spy x Family manga is on the rise, and all eyes are on what creator Tatsuya Endo has to say. As new chapters of Spy x Family go live, more adventures have presented themselves to the Forger family. And this week, a cute mission snuck up on Yor as she learned what a welcome home kiss is all about.

The whole thing went down when Spy x Family chapter 79 went live and visited Yor. It was there fans read on proudly as the assassin began to loosen up about her work friends. During a night out for drinks, Yor gets drunk enough to recognize some things about married life, and this leads her to melt down about welcome home kisses.

As the chapter comes to an end, Yor is left tipsy enough before Loid when he welcomes her home. All Yor can think about is kissing Loid, and of course, this causes her to freak out as we've seen in the past. Just like when she nearly kissed Loid in front of Yuri, Yor goes bright red thinking about the kiss, but she doesn't get to punch Loid this time. Instead, she stumbles straight into his arms, and this makes Yor even more panicked.

The whole thing screams meet-cute, and Spy x Family nails Yor's awkward affection. At dinner, she was worried she might have to kill Loid because of their marriage, and then Yor frets about kissing him later. The fake relationship the couple has built may be getting to the heroine even if she's not yet aware of the fact. But of course, Anya ends this Spy x Family chapter well aware of her momma's affections.

If you are not caught up with Spy x Family, you can read the manga right now through the Shonen Jump app. The Spy x Family anime is streaming on Crunchyroll as well as Hulu if you'd like to tune. Later this year, Spy x Family season 2 will come to television, and a film is in the works for the Forger clan as well. For more information on the series, you can read its official synopsis below:

"Master spy Twilight is unparalleled when it comes to going undercover on dangerous missions for the betterment of the world. But when he receives the ultimate assignment-to get married and have a kid-he may finally be in over his head! Not one to depend on others, Twilight has his work cut out for him procuring both a wife and a child for his mission to infiltrate an elite private school. What he doesn't know is that the wife he's chosen is an assassin and the child he's adopted is a telepath."

