Spy x Family: Code White Trailer Released

It looks like Spy x Family is taking a step closer to theaters! If you did not know, this winter will mark the release of Spy x Family: Code White, the first feature film to join the hit franchise. Today, the team at Wit Studio x CloverWorks decided it was time to show off the movie. The film's first trailer is live, and it brings Anya and her family back to the screen!

As you can see below, the trailer features plenty of familiar faces as the Forger Family is given a roundup. Loid, Yor, Anya, and even Bond are shown in order as we learn about their secret powers. Of course, all of this was broken down in the first season of Spy x Family, and now this movie is going to put their gifts to the test.

It seems Spy x Family: Code White will follow the Forger Family on a trip, but things will not go as planned. Yor's job as an assassin promises to muck up the trip while Loid seems to struggle to keep his spy work separate from his home life. And as for Anya? Well, she is happy so long as she gets to impersonate Bondman at any given moment.

Spy x Family: Code White will go live this December in Japan, and so far, no word has been given on its global release. Given the popularity of the Spy x Family anime, you can bet fans across the world will want to tune into this flick. After all, there is still time to go before Spy x Family season 2 goes live, so this big-screen adventure will have to tide the fandom over. But as we can see in this trailer, Spy x Family: Code White is looking good.

If you are not caught up with Spy x Family, you can read the manga on the Shonen Jump app as creator Tatsuya Endo is far from done with the title. As for the anime, Spy x Family season 1 is streaming on Crunchyroll. Want to know more about Anya's anime? You can read the official synopsis of Spy x Family below:

"Master spy Twilight is unparalleled when it comes to going undercover on dangerous missions for the betterment of the world. But when he receives the ultimate assignment-to get married and have a kid-he may finally be in over his head! Not one to depend on others, Twilight has his work cut out for him procuring both a wife and a child for his mission to infiltrate an elite private school. What he doesn't know is that the wife he's chosen is an assassin and the child he's adopted is a telepath!"

