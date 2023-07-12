Spy x Family Creator Highlights Nightfall's Latest Makeover With New Sketch

Spy x Family's creator has decided to highlight Fiona Frost's latest spy makeover with a new sketch celebrating the release of the manga's newest chapter! The Spy x Family manga has kicked off an intense new arc as a new super spy has arrived that could jeopardize Loid Forger's progress with Operation Strix (and thus endanger the lives of the rest of the Forger family), and thus WISE has stepped up to try and stop this spy before he escapes and releases the information he's gathered into the wrong hands. It's been all hands on deck so far.

Twilight has gone in disguise in order to somehow catch Winston Wheeler off guard, but even he was ultimately discovered. Nightfall has jumped into the fray as she was also tracking Wheeler from a different location, and the chapter debuted a new makeover for her as she was trying to hide out among the public to catch Wheeler by surprise. It's this makeover that Spy x Family series creator Tatsuya Endo decides to highlight with a new sketch to celebrate the release of Spy x Family Chapter 84. You can check it out below:

How to Catch Up With Spy x Family

Spy x Family's manga can now be found in full with Viz Media's digital Shonen Jump library, and the three most recent chapters are even available for free. As for the anime, it's going to be making a comeback in a huge way later this year with not only Spy x Family Season 2 making its debut some time during the Fall 2023 anime schedule, but a new movie hitting theaters across Japan later this December. Titled Spy x Family Code: White, this new movie will feature an original story not seen in the manga so fans will be able to jump in without worry! But you can prepare for both the new Spy x Family movie and Season 2 of the anime by checking out Spy x Family Season 1 now streaming with Crunchyroll.

They tease the Spy x Family anime as such, "Master spy Twilight is unparalleled when it comes to going undercover on dangerous missions for the betterment of the world. But when he receives the ultimate assignment-to get married and have a kid-he may finally be in over his head! Not one to depend on others, Twilight has his work cut out for him procuring both a wife and a child for his mission to infiltrate an elite private school. What he doesn't know is that the wife he's chosen is an assassin and the child he's adopted is a telepath!"

