Spy x Family Throws First Wrench Into Loid and Yor's Marriage

Spy x Family has kicked off a new arc of the manga where Yor and Loid are starting to explore the depth of their fake marriage, and the newest chapter takes this in a whole new direction by throwing a surprising wrench into the mix as things get even more complicated from here on out. Yor and Loid's fake marriage has been the core element of the series as the Forger Family is trying their best to fake their way through the rest of the world for each of their own respective interests. But their dynamic has been free of any actual internal strife.

Spy x Family has kicked off a new arc focusing on this connection between Loid and Yor, and while their shared lives have been good, it turns out that Yor not having any issues with Loid is a problem in and of itself. With the previous chapter of the Spy x Family manga seeing Yor try to fake her way into making up some kind of marriage trouble to keep her fake life a secret, the newest chapter of Spy x Family takes this a step further and sees Yor try to actually make some problems for the two of them. Then things get messy when Yor's brother Yuri gets involved.

(Photo: Shueisha)

What Is Happening With Loid and Yor's Marriage?

Spy x Family Chapter 80 picks up after Yor came home drunk, and she's trying her best to come up with some kind of gripe with Loid after her friends told her she needs one in her marriage. Loid himself has been confused by this because he's starting to think she's actually dissatisfied with him in some way. As the two of them continue to misunderstand one another (as Yor thinks Loid has a gripe with her about her lack of gripes with him), a "rift" starts to form when Yuri overhears Yor trying to come up with a complaint that Loid is spending too much time with his patients than with her.

As both Loid and Yor try to make peace with one another over their perceived grievances, the two of them are unfortunately not able to make up as both Loid and Yuri are called in for a new mission. It's a mission that will send them all colliding into one another, and it presents an actual danger for Operation Strix.