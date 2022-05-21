Spy x Family Post-Credits Scene Introduces Yor's Brother Yuri

✖

Spy x Family has been spending the first chunk of its debut anime run bringing each of the different Forger family members together, and the post-credits scene from the newest episode officially introduces some of Yor's actual family with the first look at her younger brother, Yuri Briar. Each of the three Forger family members have been steadily adjusting to their new familial lives together while keeping their respective secrets from one another, but now they will come face to face with some new challenges that will poke and prod at this new family in the hopes of finding any cracks.

Although Yuri has technically already made his debut in the anime (and features Kensho Ono as the actor behind the character) through a phone call with Yor, the final moments from Episode 7 of the anime revealed our first look at Yuri as he finds out about Yor's marriage. She had just told her brother about the fact she was seeing someone (which was a lie at the time), let alone being just as quickly married, so fans already see by his reaction in the post-credits scene that he's not taking the news so well.

(Photo: WIT Studio / CloverWorks)

Episode 7 also introduced more of Yuri through Yor's flashbacks to their respective childhood together, and it's clear that he idolizes his big sister. It's teased that he works for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, so he'll have the necessary pull in order to investigate Yor's new husband should he feel it's necessary. But this is only the first look at this new addition that we'll be seeing in action even more so as the anime continues the more he tries to get to the bottom of Yor's fast new marriage.

If you wanted to catch up with Spy x Family's anime run so far and be ready for what's next, you can now find the series streaming with Crunchyroll. They hype the series as such, "Master spy Twilight is unparalleled when it comes to going undercover on dangerous missions for the betterment of the world. But when he receives the ultimate assignment-to get married and have a kid-he may finally be in over his head! Not one to depend on others, Twilight has his work cut out for him procuring both a wife and a child for his mission to infiltrate an elite private school. What he doesn't know is that the wife he's chosen is an assassin and the child he's adopted is a telepath!"

What do you think? Are you ready for Yuri's full dive into Spy x Family's anime? What did you think of his brief debut? Curious to see how he shakes up Loid and Yor's fake marriage? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!