Spy x Family Celebrates Episode 7 With Special Poster

Spy x Family is powering through the second half of its anime debut, and has released a special new poster to celebrate Episode 7 of the series! The first half of the anime's debut had been spent watching the three unique members of the Forger family coming together, and thus dealing with what the new familial life means for each of them while trying to keep their respective secrets hidden from one another. But a new wrench has been introduced for Anya's end of things as she has to now make her way through Eden Academy's school life to ultimately help her father's secret mission succeed.

Not only was her first introduction to the rest of her Eden Academy classmates one of the worst first impressions she could give everyone else, but Anya's first real day enrolled in Eden Academy came with all sorts of other troubles as she tried her best to apologize to Damian Desmond (and thus get closer to him for the sake of her father, who needs to infiltrate the Desmond's inner circle). You can check out the new poster for Episode 7 below that teases Twilight's sneaking through the school as Anya starts her tough new student life:

Spy x Family Episode 7 is titled "The Target's Second Son" and Crunchyroll teases the episode as such, "Anya ends up with a Tonitrus Bolt after she hit Damian Desmond. Sadly, this causes her to stand out for the wrong reasons in class which depresses her, but she ends up friends with Becky, and school becomes a little more fun. She also tries to apologize to Damian for hitting him, but just can't seem to get the words out. For the sake of Operation Strix, Loid disguises himself as someone who works at the school and tries to help Anya reconcile from the shadows, but..."

If you wanted to catch up with Spy x Family's anime run so far and be ready for what's next, you can now find the series streaming with Crunchyroll. They hype the series as such, "Master spy Twilight is unparalleled when it comes to going undercover on dangerous missions for the betterment of the world. But when he receives the ultimate assignment-to get married and have a kid-he may finally be in over his head! Not one to depend on others, Twilight has his work cut out for him procuring both a wife and a child for his mission to infiltrate an elite private school. What he doesn't know is that the wife he's chosen is an assassin and the child he's adopted is a telepath!"

