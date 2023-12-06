Spy x Family Season 2 Shares Special Music Video for Cruise Adventure Arc Finale

Spy x Family Season 2 brought the Cruise Adventure Arc to an end with its latest episode, and the anime is celebrating with a special music video for the new theme song heard during the episode! Spy x Family Season 2 has been working its way through Yor Forger's deadliest assassin mission yet as she needed to serve as a bodyguard protecting a woman and her child from a group of deadly assassins while stuck on a high-end cruise ship. But at the same time, Anya and Loid were also on the ship after Anya's powers helped to win tickets for it in a contest.

Spy x Family Season 2 Episode 34 saw the intense final moments of the Cruise Adventure Arc play out, and with it introduced a special new theme song titled "Until the End" as performed by (K)NoW_NAME. This song played during the climactic moments of Yor's fight and when Anya helped her mother at a critical juncture, and now fans can check out a special music video with lyrics playing out to show off more of the song as seen in the episode. Check it out below.

Where to Watch Spy x Family Season 2 Episode 34

Spy x Family Season 2 Episode 34 is titled "The Hand That Connects to the Future" and you can find the episode now streaming with Crunchyroll and Hulu if you wanted to check it out. As for what to expect from the Cruise Adventure Arc finale, they tease the episode as such, "Due to the movements the State Security Service members were making, Loid finds out that there was a bomb on the ship. Loid leaves Anya at the daycare in a hurry then disguises himself as a State Security Service member to take care of the bomb."

If you're curious about the rest of the anime, Spy x Family is teased as such, "World peace is at stake and secret agent (aka Loid Forger) must undergo his most difficult mission yet—pretend to be a family man. Posing as a loving husband and father, he'll infiltrate an elite school to get close to a high-profile politician. He has the perfect cover, except his wife's a deadly assassin and neither knows each other's identity. But someone does, his adopted daughter who's a telepath."

What did you think of Spy x Family Season 2's latest episode? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!