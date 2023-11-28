Spy x Family Season 2 Nailed Yor's Best Fight to Date

Spy x Family Season 2 has reached the climax of its biggest arc yet, and the newest episode of the anime is showing off Yor Forger's bloodiest and most brutal fights to date! Spy x Family Season 2 is finally fulfilling the promise of showing off more of Yor in action that fans had hoped to see in the first season. Yor Forger's assassinations took place mostly off-screen in favor of focusing more of either Loid's spy missions or slice of life adventures. But with the Cruise Adventure arc, her fights are now taking center stage in the latest episodes.

Spy x Family Season 2's latest slate of episodes have seen Yor tested as she's taken on all sorts of assassins in order to protect her charge, and Episode 33 of the series took things even further as this mission reaches its climax. Ending up on the top of the ship while all of the assassins begin attacking at once, fans finally got to see Yor fight at her most skilled and powerful and she took down many of these blood thirsty killers with ease. But it's all far from over as the fights continue.

How to Watch Spy x Family Season 2's Newest Episode

If you wanted to check out the episode for yourself, Spy x Family Season 2 Episode 33 is titled "The Symphony Upon the Ship" and you can find it streaming (along with the rest of the anime's episodes) streaming with Crunchyroll and Hulu. They tease the episode as such, "The deck is filled with passengers enjoying the fireworks. Meanwhile, Yor's mission finally reaches its climax. She tries to help Olka and the others escape, but they are surrounded by assassins!" If you're curious about the rest of the anime, Spy x Family is teased as such:

"World peace is at stake and secret agent (aka Loid Forger) must undergo his most difficult mission yet—pretend to be a family man. Posing as a loving husband and father, he'll infiltrate an elite school to get close to a high-profile politician. He has the perfect cover, except his wife's a deadly assassin and neither knows each other's identity. But someone does, his adopted daughter who's a telepath."

