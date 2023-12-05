Spy x Family Celebrates Cruise Adventure Arc Finale With Special Poster

Spy x Family Season 2 has brought one of the biggest arcs of the anime to date to an end with its latest episode, and the anime is celebrating the final moments of the Cruise Adventure Arc with a special poster! Spy x Family Season 2 finally kicked off the Yor Forger focused arc that fans had been hoping to see since the first season of the anime. Seeing her serve as a bodyguard needing to protect a woman and her child from a swarm of bloodthirsty assassins, fans have watched as Yor has been fighting for her life at every moment.

At the same time, Anya and Loid also found themselves on the same cruise as Anya has been doing the best she can to somehow help her mother without rousing too much suspicion. But this all comes together in the latest episode as all three members of the Forger family play a massive role in how the arc comes to an end. To celebrate, Spy x Family is highlighting their three distinct stories with a special poster for Season 2 Episode 34 that you can check out below.

How to Watch Spy x Family Season 2 Episode 34

Spy x Family Season 2 Episode 34 is titled "The Hand That Connects to the Future" and you can find the episode now streaming with Crunchyroll and Hulu. They tease the episode as such, "Due to the movements the State Security Service members were making, Loid finds out that there was a bomb on the ship. Loid leaves Anya at the daycare in a hurry then disguises himself as a State Security Service member to take care of the bomb."

If you're curious about the rest of the anime, Spy x Family is teased as such, "World peace is at stake and secret agent (aka Loid Forger) must undergo his most difficult mission yet—pretend to be a family man. Posing as a loving husband and father, he'll infiltrate an elite school to get close to a high-profile politician. He has the perfect cover, except his wife's a deadly assassin and neither knows each other's identity. But someone does, his adopted daughter who's a telepath."

How did you like Spy x Family's Cruise Adventure Arc? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!